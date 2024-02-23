Police Officers Arrested For Extorting Abuja Man Of N30 Million

The Nigeria Police Force in Abuja has apprehended some of its personnel attached to the Special Tactical Squad for unlawfully obtaining N30 million from a citizen, Naija News reports.

In a statement released on Friday, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed that the force became aware of the criminal act by the officers through the X platform and subsequently arrested the erring officers and their associates, who had initially evaded capture during the initial stages of the investigation.

The force statement reads: “Following the recent act of extortion by some officers of the Nigeria Police attached to the Special Tactical Squad in Abuja who extorted a member of the public of the sum of N30.3m, which was brought to the notice of the Force via the X platform, the Nigeria Police wishes to reveal and announce that significant progress has been made in apprehending the officers and their accomplices responsible for this unprofessional conduct as the squad who initially escaped upon commencement of investigations have been arrested and are currently in custody.

“The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as part of his commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the Nigeria Police Force, has ordered the commencement of disciplinary proceedings to ensure that justice is served swiftly and decisively.

“These disciplinary measures underscore the zero-tolerance stance of the Nigeria Police Force towards any form of misconduct or corruption among its ranks.”

According to Adejobi, the Inspector General of Police stressed the importance of holding accountable those who have breached the trust bestowed upon them by the public. Such misconduct not only damages the reputation of the police force but also hinders the collaborative efforts to uphold law and order in our nation.

He reiterated that the Police Force acknowledges the significance of transparency and accountability in upholding public trust and is committed to taking firm action against any wrongdoing within our ranks.

It was reported earlier in February that the NPF confirmed the arrest of officers who abducted a businessman in Abuja and extorted N29.9m from him in January.

The businessman was reportedly abducted at one of his sites in Abuja by armed police officers who detained him until he transferred all the money in his bank account to them.