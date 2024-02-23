Just In: Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos, One Feared Dead, Market Shut Down

Yoruba and Hausa reportedly clashed on Friday morning at the Oluwole Market in Ogba, Ojodu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

Naija News learnt that commercial activities were grounded in the market following the clash as residents of the area and motorcycle riders were seen running for safety.

According to an eyewitness who spoke with Daily Trust, the clash ensued on Thursday night when a young man, identified as Abbey, settled a quarrel between two Hausa men and was allegedly stabbed by an unidentified man, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Abbey was reportedly bleeding profusely before he gave up the ghost, sparking a reprisal between Yoruba and Hausa in the area.

The reprisal attack led to the destruction of food items, including peppers and onions, and sold by Hausa traders.

While the Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, is yet to issue any statement on the incident, some police vans were seen in the market in an attempt to stem the clash and restore normalcy.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja has apprehended some of its personnel attached to the Special Tactical Squad for unlawfully obtaining N30 million from a citizen, Naija News reports.

In a statement released on Friday, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed that the force became aware of the criminal act by the officers through the X platform and subsequently arrested the erring officers and their associates, who had initially evaded capture during the initial stages of the investigation.

According to Adejobi, the Inspector General of Police stressed the importance of holding accountable those who have breached the trust bestowed upon them by the public. Such misconduct not only damages the reputation of the police force but also hinders the collaborative efforts to uphold law and order in our nation.

He reiterated that the Police Force acknowledges the significance of transparency and accountability in upholding public trust and is committed to taking firm action against any wrongdoing within our ranks.

It was reported earlier in February that the NPF confirmed the arrest of officers who abducted a businessman in Abuja and extorted N29.9m from him in January.