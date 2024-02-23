Father Drowns While Trying To Rescue Son From Well In Kwara

A 49-year-old man, identified as Fasasi Afeez, drowned while trying to rescue his 12-year-old son from a domestic well in Offa town, Kwara State.

Naija News reports that the Kwara State Fire Service Spokesperson, Hassan Adekunle, in a statement, said the incident happened at about 4:00 pm on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Gaa Jangbo, Igbonna Road, in Offa local government area of the state.

He said the man’s son, Kaleed Afeez, fell into a well while fetching water, and before the arrival of fire servicemen, Fasasi tried to rescue Kaleed. However, his legs suddenly slipped off the ground, and he also tumbled down into the well.

Adekunle added that the corpse of the man had been recovered and handed over to one of his family members.

The statement read, “On February 22, 2024, a man of about 49- years -old, called Mr. Fasasi Afeez, and his son Kaleed Afeez of Gaa Jangbo, Igbonna Road, Offa, Offa local government area, Kwara state, fell into a domestic well, and we recovered the father dead while we were able to rescue the son alive at New Maselu Village, Offa.

“The terrible incident occurred this evening at about 04:11 PM (16:11 hrs). The Brigade was summoned through an exchange telephone call by one Alhaji Taiye Gbadamosi living in that neighbourhood.

“However, firemen recovered the man dead from the well and later handed it over to one of his family members.

“According to the report, the victim went to fetch water from a domestic well when one of his legs suddenly slipped off the ground, and he tumbled down into the well.

“Before the arrival of the fire service, his father, while trying to rescue the victim, had his legs suddenly slip off the ground in the process and eventually tumble down into the well too.”

The Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, expressed sadness over the incident and urged the general public to be more careful in their day-to-day activities.

Olumuyiwa also advised parents to avoid sending underage children to fetch water in domestic wells.