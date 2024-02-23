Challenge Me Anywhere, FG Did Not Give N1 Trillion To Governors – Makinde Tackles Akpabio

Governors on Thursday have refuted claims that the Federal Government disbursed N1.08tn to states to address the food crisis in the country.

Naija News understands that the senate president, Godswill Akpabio had earlier said that an unconfirmed report indicated that state governors received N30bn each from the Federation Account to ameliorate inflation and the high cost of food in their respective states.

“I must say that unverified report has it that each of the state governments in the last few months has received additional N30bn from Federal Inland Revenue Service outside their normal allocations from the Federation Account to assist them in ameliorating the food situation,” he reportedly said

Akpabio advised the governors to utilise the funds judiciously to reduce the high cost of food items and other challenges facing the country.

However, speaking during the inauguration of the renovated central mosque in the Iseyin area of Oyo State on Thursday, the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, said as the Vice-Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, he could attest to the fact that state governors did not receive N30bn each as claimed by the Senate President.

According to him, “I can speak for Oyo State, and I can also speak for any of my colleagues because I am the Vice-Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. I know when things happen. And if we want to play politics, we will keep quiet and say, let it slide, but we are not going to let this slide.

“First, the FIRS cannot give any money to any state; it is not possible. All revenues accruing to our country go into the federation account, and the money is distributed to all the tiers of government. The Federal Government does not give money to the state; the money in the federation account belongs to all of us, and it is not only to the Federal Government.

“We need to engage with our people; if our policies are not working, we need to listen to them and amend them. If the number three citizen says this is an unverified report, why does he need to say it? Does that give confidence to our people, or does it solve the problem of hunger and anger in our land?’

“Let me say it clearly: for Oyo State and my colleagues, there is nothing like N30bn being given for food security to the states, and I stand to be challenged.’’