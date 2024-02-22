We Are Giving You 7 Days To File Charges Against Miyetti Allah President – Court Tells FG

A Federal High Court in Abuja has given the Federal Government seven days ultimatum to file charges against the detained President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order on Thursday following the expiration of the earlier order granted the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to remand Bodejo for 15 days in the custody of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) pending the conclusion of his investigation.

The Federal Government, in a motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/141/2024, sought an order to remand Bodejo, the sole respondent, in the NIA custody pending the conclusion of the investigation and arraignment in court.

The motion was dated and filed on February 5 by M.B. Abubakar, Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation, in the office of the AGF and Minister of Justice.

In the affidavit deposed by Noma Wando, a litigation officer in the ministry, he said Bodejo was arrested on Jan. 23 in Malia, Nasarawa State and was in custody.

Wando said that his arrest was predicated on the alleged raising up of an armed militia to the detriment of the nation’s unity, contrary to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, the suspect/respondent is being investigated for offences, which constitute a threat to national security under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022 ).

“That if the suspect/respondent is released into the society, that there Is a likelihood that he will continue to commit similar or more serious offences,” he said.

Besides, Wando averred that if Bodejo was released into society, “there is a likelihood that he will jump his administrative bail, flee and evade his trial or fail to make himself available for his trial in court.”

Justice Ekwo had, on February 7, granted the ex-parte motion after it was moved by F.N. Umoh and adjourned until today for a report.