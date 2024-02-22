Rivers PDP Criticizes Akpabio For Remarks Amidst Tense Political Climate

The Rivers State PDP has cautioned Senate President Godswill Akpabio to watch his conduct and statements to prevent worsening the already tense political situation in the state.

Naija News reports that the Rivers State PDP’s spokesperson, Tambari Sydney Gbara, issued this statement in response to Akpabio’s comments during an event in Port Harcourt, where Akpabio urged FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to consider an Ogoni candidate to succeed Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

Tambari emphasized his support for the Ogoni governorship initiative but highlighted that Akpabio’s remarks were ill-timed, given the current political tension in the state and the distance to the elections.

The party’s spokesperson underscored Fubara’s strong backing from the Ogonis, emphasizing their positive relations with the people of Opobo in the same Senatorial District, and highlighted Fubara’s development efforts in Bori town, including the construction of internal roads and other community projects.

Tambari said, “The Senate President, who is a notable leader in the Southsouth region, is expected to make utterances that will calm the already tense political situation in the state and not one that will aggravate it.

“Senator Akpabio’s statement, knowing fully well that there is a sitting governor in the state, is demeaning of the office of the governor, which he would not have tolerated in his time as Governor of Akwa Ibom State.“