Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 22nd February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 22nd February 2024.

The PUNCH: The Trade Union Congress has backed out of the planned two-day nationwide protest declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress over the high cost of living, inflation, insecurity, and hardship in the country. The Vice-President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, told The PUNCH on Wednesday that the decision to protest on February 27 and 28 as announced by the NLC was not taken collectively by both unions.

Vanguard: The Department of State Services, DSS, has asked organised labour to shelve its planned nationwide protest over high cost of living and sundry issues in the country in the interest of peace.

The Nation: There is a disagreement between the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over next week’s planned protest against the hardship caused by the withdrawal of petrol subsidy. Second labour centre, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), yesterday disowned the planned protest, describing it as a “unilateral action” by the NLC.

Daily Trust: Two weeks after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to release 42,000 metric tons of maize, millet and other commodities from the national strategic reserve to Nigerians for free, the items are yet to be distributed.

