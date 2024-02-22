Ndiomu Must Show Expenditure Details Or Face Sack – Ex-Militant Tells Presidency

A former militant leader, Eshanakpe Israel (Akpodoro), has urged President Bola Tinubu to dismiss the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major-General Barry Ndiomu.

Naija News reports that Akpodoro raised concerns about Ndiomu’s management style, accusing him of high-handedness, corruption, cluelessness, recklessness, and ineptitude, emphasizing that no deception could force him into submission as he urged the President to ensure Ndiomu’s removal from office.

The mayor of Urhoboland in Delta State questioned why Ndiomu is bothered by the demand to be accountable for his actions, considering his public office mandates him to answer to the people.

He emphasized the significance of being accountable rather than spreading false information through intermediaries.

He pointed out that the purported group, National Leadership of Phase 2 Ex-Agitators, is non-existent and was fabricated by Ndiomu to combat demands for accountability, stating that “Mr. Salvation” is unrecognized by Phase 2 Ex-Agitators.

The Ughelli South, Local Government native, urged the major general to disclose details regarding the alleged pilot training program, including training expenses, the number of individuals trained, stipend disbursements, and scholarship funding.

Akpodoro emphasized the importance of transparency in the Presidential Amnesty Programme’s budget allocation and expenditure to achieve its objectives.

He insisted on the dismissal of Ndiomu if he fails to provide detailed expenditure reports matching federal provisions.

Akpodoro warned against attempts to silence Phase 2 leaders, demanding accountability and urging the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to ensure Ndiomu’s compliance, suggesting removal if necessary.