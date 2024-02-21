Woe Unto You Delaying Road Projects – Wike Warns FCT Directors

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has warned Directors in the FCT Administration to desist from unnecessary bureaucracy that might lead to delay in the delivery of road projects.

The minister stated this while inaugurating the construction of a five-kilometre road, connecting Naharati, River Ukya and Unguwan Hausawa communities in Abaji Area Council of FCT.

The former Rivers State governor warned the directors against sitting on files for weeks.

He insisted that a week was enough to do the necessary investigations, instead of waiting for as long as 20 days before signing off on a project.

According to him, “Once I grant approvals, the bureaucracy should be able to do its due diligence within seven days and ensure the release of funds.

“We had a meeting on Monday with the most senior directors and I was telling them that woe unto that director who will keep a file that I have approved for weeks.

“Woe unto you because you are a saboteur. Once I approve, do the needful. You can take a week to do due diligence. You don’t need to take 20 days.”