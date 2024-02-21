We Cannot Fight Insecurity Without Good Roads – Wike

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has stated that challenges of insecurity and food security cannot be combated without having good roads.

He noted that the construction of rural roads would help to address the challenges of insecurity in the FCT, reduce rural-urban migration as well as promote food security in the nation’s capital.

The minister stated this on Tuesday during the flagging off of the construction of 5km Naharati-River Ukya-Unguwan Hausawa Road in Abaji Area Council of the territory.

According to Wike, the exercise was in accordance with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to construct at least 5-kilometer roads in each of the six Area Councils of the FCT, under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Wike who had earlier flagged off the construction of roads in Gwagwalada, Bwari, Kuje, and Kwali Area Councils, said the construction of rural roads was to ensure that development is not concentrated only in the city centre but also spread to the area councils.

According to the minister, “One of the ways to fight insecurity is to provide good roads so that security agencies will have access to go and deal with those people who said they are criminals. If you don’t have good roads, can you go to the farms? So, provision of good roads will help to improve our food security.

“When we fight the bandits, our fathers, our mothers will be able to go to the farm. When good road is provided, our farmers will go to the farm and bring what they have produced and that is the directive Mr. President has given to us that development should not only be concentrated in the city.”

The minister who also noted that the area council chairmen were directed to nominate one key road for construction in each of the area councils, assured that all the road projects that have been started would be completed this year.

He said that request by the FCT traditional rulers for the construction of more rural roads in the FCT area councils will be addressed in the FCT 2024 statutory budget.