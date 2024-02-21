Senate Confirms 17 Commissioners For NPC

The Senate has confirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment of 17 persons as Commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu, had in a letter to the Red chamber, asked the Senate to confirm the 17 individuals as Commissioners.

It was gathered that the upper legislative chambers confirmed the appointees at plenary on Wednesday.

Those confirmed are Emmanuel Eke, Clifford Zirra, Chidi Ezeoke, Isa Buratai, Alex Ukam, Blessyn Brume-Ataguba, Jeremiah Nwakwegu, Dr Tony Aiyejina, And ejike eze.

Also confirmed are Abubakar Damburam, Prof. Uba Nnabue, Saadatu Garba, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, Yori Afolabi, Mary Ishaya, Saany Sale and Ogiri Henry.

The former campaign spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa 2023 presidential campaign organization, Daniel Bwala, has asked President Bola Tinubu to ban the use of the dollar for trading in and outside the country.

In a tweet via his official X handle on Wednesday, Bwala said tha the ban, which is a radical approach, will smoke out speculators hoarding dollars in the country.

He also called on President Tinubu to issue an Executive Order giving a 30-day ultimatum, just like the Egyptian government, to ban the use of the dollar for local and international trading.

According to Bwala, the President should take this bold step in tackling the exchange rate crisis, which has seen the naira crash to an all-time low against the US dollar at the official and parallel foreign exchange markets in recent days, worsening the nation’s forex crisis.