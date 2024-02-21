Sanwo-Olu To Hold Media Chat Over Hardship In Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will on Thursday address Lagosians via a media chat over the severe hardship rocking the state.

Naija News reports that Lagosians and Nigerians are facing hardship as food prices have skyrocketed, fuel prices have increased, and reports of insecurity have heightened.

Recall that the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday asked Governor Sanwo-Olu to urgently summon a stakeholders’ meeting to address the current hardship experienced by residents of the state in order for the government to adopt sustainable solutions beyond palliatives.

The lawmakers noted that though the current economic situation pervades the entire Nigeria and is mostly global in outlook, Lagos State and its local governments must do more to ease the suffering in the land.

The House also advised leaders and statesmen to join forces with the government and play persuasive roles instead of inciting the people against the government.

In a statement to journalists on Tuesday night, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed that Sanwo-Olu would hold a media briefing to unveil his plans for Lagosians.

He said Sanwo-Olu will announce some critical policies on the welfare of all Lagosians at the media briefing on Thursday.

The statement reads: “What plans does Lagos State Government have for its citizens in these tough times? How fares the journey to a Greater Lagos-in food security, the environment, health, physical planning, infrastructure, and others?

“These and many others are some of the questions which Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will address on Thursday in a Media Chat. The time is 11:15am.

“He will be answering questions from frontline journalists drawn from Channels TV, Arise, TVC and LTV.

“The interaction will also be aired live by some radio stations, including Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1 FM and Eko FM 89.7.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu will announce some key policies on the welfare of all Lagosians.

““We will let our people know what we have done and what we will be doing about their welfare, their lives and livelihoods. We will not leave them to their own devices”, the governor said, ahead of the chat, which is part of his plan for regular engagements with Lagosians.”