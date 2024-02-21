Fire Destroys Shops In Anambra Market

A fire outbreak at midnight destroyed four shops at Nkwo Market, Umunze, in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State.

Naija News gathered that the fire, suspected to have been sparked by a power surge, blazed for several hours until the arrival of the state fire service personnel who worked tirelessly to contain it.

While no lives were lost during the fire incident, the shops affected, mainly selling provisions, plastic items, and attachments, suffered significant damage to their goods and properties.

The State Fire Service Chief, Martin Agbili, confirmed that firefighters received a call about an incident at 1:20 am, urging residents to remember to switch off electrical and electronic appliances when not in use to prevent power surges.

Agbili said, “At about 0120hrs (1.20 am) of Wednesday, 21-02-2024, Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call of a fire outbreak at Nkwo Market, Umunze.

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and gallant firefighters to the fire scene. We fought, controlled and extinguished with the assistance of some traders and the public who came out at that incident time.

“The cause of the fire was unknown but suspected power surge. There was no casualty or loss of life during the fire incident, but about four shops were affected, mainly provision shops, plastic shops, and attachments shops.”