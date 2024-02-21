Ex-Governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed Detained By EFCC For Second Day Over N10 Billion Project

Former Governor of Kwara State, AbdulFatah Ahmed, remains in custody for the second consecutive day at the Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following his invitation for questioning regarding alleged mismanagement of N10 billion in state projects.

Ahmed, who presented himself to the agency around 9 am on Monday, has been under interrogation, with his detention extending into Tuesday evening.

The detention and ongoing interrogation of the former governor have raised concerns among his associates, notably from his former Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba.

Oba expressed frustration over the challenges faced in meeting the bail conditions set for Ahmed’s release and highlighted the denial of access to medical doctors for the former governor, emphasizing the hardship encountered during this period.

The EFCC’s investigation focuses on various projects executed during Ahmed’s tenure as governor, with specifics on the projects under scrutiny yet to be disclosed publicly.

A source that spoke with Vanguard on the development said, “what I can tell you is that Ex-governor Ahmed is still with the EFCC and has not been released as at 7pm.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to the former governor, AbdulWahab Oba who eventually broke his silence on Tuesday on the development, confirmed the presence of his Principal in the custody of EFCC and complained about the delay in meeting his bail conditions.

According to him: “Yes, he is still with the EFCC and we are now at a dilemma over the issue because they keep changing the goal post during the match. The case is taking a new dimension which we don’t really understand for now.

“Initially they said they wanted him to produce two sureties who are federal directors. The sureties came and were asked to provide landed properties in Abuja. We see this as a contradiction.

“The case was initially handled by the EFCC office in Abuja before it was transferred to Ilọrin over the issue of jurisdiction. Additionally, he has been denied access to his doctors, medication and direct access to his cook.”

He charged the EFCC to follow due process and be seen to be transparent in their handling of the case as the former Governor has never defaulted in all previous invitations extended to him by the commission.