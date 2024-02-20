Lagos Lifts Ban On RTEAN Operations

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led government of Lagos State has lifted the ban on the activities of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The special adviser to the governor on transportation, Sola Giwa, announced yesterday that this decision was made after careful consideration and extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including association members, Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the general public.

Furthermore, Giwa stated that the Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrators’ Committee, responsible for managing parks and garage facilities in the state, has been dissolved immediately.

The move, he said, aims to promote unity and peaceful coexistence, ensure the smooth operation of transport services within the state, and foster a more collaborative relationship between the government and the transport union.

Ultimately, these efforts are expected to result in improved services for the public.

Giwa emphasized the importance of all parties involved strictly adhering to the settlement’s terms and conditions to ensure peaceful and sustainable operations in the transportation sector.

Furthermore, he urged them to collaborate and unite their efforts in order to construct an improved transportation system that would benefit all residents of Lagos State.

Naija News understands that in September 2022, the state government suspended the operations of RTEAN throughout the state and established a Caretaker Committee to oversee the union’s affairs.