State Police Risks Becoming Ruling Party’s Armed Wing, Recipe For Anarchy – Sani Warns

A former lawmaker and social critic, Senator Shehu Sani, has argued that state police could easily be manipulated to serve as the enforcement tool of the ruling party in each state, posing a risk of anarchy.

Naija News reported that the Federal Government had recently hinted about the likelihood of embracing state police.

This development unfolded following an emergency meeting held between President Bola Tinubu and state governors at the Aso Rock Villa.

The meeting was convened in response to the recent surge in food prices, prevailing economic challenges, and escalating pockets of insecurity across the nation.

However, Sani believes that state police would not be able to solve all the security problems in the country as it may only create additional issues.

The former lawmaker is concerned that state police may become a tool for the ruling party in each state.

He expressed his opinion on the matter through a post on his X account.

Sani wrote: “The idea that State Police will solve all the security problems in the Country is a mirage. What magic can the state police perform that the military, police and civil defence couldn’t? The State police will simply be an armed wing of the ruling party of each state. Its a recipe for anarchy.”

In a similar development, a Chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC), Garus Gololo, has submitted that the fresh agitation for the establishment of state police is a misplaced priority.

He argued that there are more pressing issues that need attention than the creation of state police.

According to him, some states are unable to pay their workers the minimum wage of N30,000 but want to take on extra overheads with the creation of state police.