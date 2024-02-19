‘It Will Be Sad’ – Seyi Law Writes Tinubu Over ‘Incompetence People’ In His Cabinet

Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, over the lingering economic hardship being experienced across the country.

Naija News reports that in the letter shared online, Seyi recalled how the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2012 convinced Nigerians to protest during the administration of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, over fuel subsidy removal, which ushered the presidency of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

He asked Tinubu to imagine what a great protest it would be for Nigerians to troop into the streets because of hunger, insecurity and inability to afford basic amenities.

Seyi Law further stated that it would be sad for the President to lose the goodwill of over 8.9 million people who voted for him during the 2023 election because of the incompetence of the people in his cabinet.

He added that as Tinubu marks one year in office in May this year, everyone should be appraised, and those found wanting must be allowed to go.

His open letter reads,

“Mr. President, @officialABAT

“I know you’re not new to the complexity of governance in Nigeria, and I truly hope you’re feeling the pulse of the nation at this point in time. I am one of your ardent supporters, and I won’t hesitate to be one of your critics when necessary. Sir, may I cast your mind back to 2012 when your party was able to convince Nigerians who had just had a beautiful yuletide celebration to take over the street in protest of the removal of subsidy on fuel.

“It was such a turning point for Jonathan’s administration and ushered in President Muhammadu Buhari. It might interest you to know that I wasn’t one of the Nigerians convinced then to vote Buhari. Can you now imagine what great protest it would be for Nigerians to troop into the streets because of hunger, insecurity and inability to afford basic amenities?. I don’t want to imagine it and talk more of joining them.

“Your Excellency, good intentions are mere intentions without proper implementations. There are certain things that I expected will be quickly fixed to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal. I am yet to see a fully implemented plan in the short term. I used Moses and the Israelites’ journey from Egypt as an analogy in one of my write-ups, and it wasn’t a mistake. It was deliberate as you probably know that the Israelites got to a point and began to complain, preferring to go back to slavery in Egypt rather than moving forward.

“They got tired of Manna, and now Nigerians are asking, “Where is our manna for this time?” I waited for almost 2 years to join a protest against the former President Buhari’s administration because I believe that at least every new administration needs a minimum of one and a half years to stabilise. For every tick and tock on the clock, time is running on your administration.

“Mr. President, it will be sad to lose the goodwill of over 8.9 million people who voted you because of the incompetence of the people in your cabinet. I believe at the mark of one year, there should be an appraisal of everyone, and those found wanting must go.

“Please, Sir, we are waiting patiently on the PCNG buses initiative and soft measures on food availability and affordability. The issue of electricity is deeply concerning. We need members of your cabinet to communicate more effectively with visible action plans. Nigerians followed the continuous updates from the minister of interior, the actions of Governor Wike, and the progress of minister Bosun Tijani. We are therefore forced to ask what the others are doing because we don’t want a situation where someone who served with you will enjoy the liberty of going on the media to proffer solutions where he or she one’s failed.

“While I support your Excellency, I will keep asking the tough questions and not stop until you achieve success for the greater good of the nation. This nation must and should be better for all.

“Thank you, your Excellency.

“SEYILAW.”