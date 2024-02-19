At Least Seven Die As Suspected Bandits Attack Zamfara Police Headquarters

No fewer than seven people reportedly died when armed bandits attacked the divisional headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Zurmi town, the administrative centre of the Zurmi Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the assailants launched their attack on Sunday evening, resulting in the tragic loss of seven lives, including that of an officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

A resident of the town, Babangida Zurmi, confirmed the event to Channels Television, saying that he had been unable to reach any of his family members since the incident happened.

According to him, most of their phone numbers were switched off, adding to the distress caused by the situation.

“As we speak now, I can’t get in touch with anybody in the town, their numbers are switched off. That means the bandits are still around. We need help from relevant authorities,” he said.

A different source, who spoke to journalists on the development, revealed that the bandits launched an attack on the town as a form of retaliation for the killing of two individuals by local vigilantes in the area.

The source further stated that numerous shops were set on fire, and the police divisional headquarters in Zurmi was completely destroyed.

In a separate incident, another group of bandits operating in the Maradun Local Government Area reportedly killed four people and abducted several others.

The four individuals were reportedly shot by the bandits while they were clearing bushes along the road.

The spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the attack on the Divisional headquarters in Zurmi during a telephone conversation with journalists, mentioning that he is currently in the process of gathering additional information regarding the attack.