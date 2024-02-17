‘Please Pray For My Mother’ – Ex-President Jonathan Begs Nigerians

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has called on Nigerians to offer their prayers for his mother, Eunice Jonathan, who has been deeply affected by the tragic loss of her eldest child, Obebhatein.

Naija News reports that Jonathan made this plea on Friday during the funeral service of his elder sister, Obebhatein Jonathan, which took place at the Dame Patience Jonathan Square in Otuoke, Bayelsa.

With the passing of his sister, the former President revealed that his mother has now endured the loss of eight of her children, leaving him as the sole surviving child.

He said, “Death, as they say, is something that we all pass through. But the time it comes also matters; yes, we all will die someday but the time matters.

“My elder sister died at a time that we can gather these celebrities to celebrate her, but that our mother is to mourn her is the nasty aspect of the whole thing.

“My mother has lost her first child that ought to mourn her when God calls her. I have to sincerely thank the Bayelsa State First Lady and other women who came around her because I was then in London.

“If you knew what she used to be and what she is now, you would know that she is still traumatized. So continue to pray for my mum. God will see us through. I thank you.”

He expressed his gratitude to the Nigerians who attended the funeral.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s second son, Dogood Qkpufu, encouraged women to follow in his mother’s footsteps.

He reminisced about how his mother was resolute in becoming a graduate and successfully attained the qualifications to become a teacher.

In a similar vein, the daughter of the Obebhatein, Omonibele Azibanyeluan, mentioned that her mother led a modest life and was exceptionally charitable.

“She was a good woman, peaceful, patient and God-fearing,” she said.

On his part, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, represented by his deputy, expressed condolences on behalf of the state government to the Jonathan family, particularly Mama Eunice Jonathan, the nonagenarian mother, during the burial ceremony.

The Governor urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from the late individual’s resilient and fearless nature. He highlighted her remarkable journey of pursuing education, starting from primary school at the age of 23, even after becoming a mother to three children. Eventually, she achieved a Bachelor of Education (B. Ed) degree.

Diri said: “Our hearts are heavy with the Jonathan family, especially our mother. It’s appointed unto us to die, although we don’t choose when to die.

“Your elder sister lived well and attained 70 years, yet had much more to offer her family and society.

“From her biography, it’s clear she went back to complete primary education at the age of 23, and went on to obtain her B.Ed. Meaning that she didn’t allow her humble background to put her back on the ground. There are lots of lessons to learn from her life.”