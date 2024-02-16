Video: ‘Workers In Cross Rivers State Are Dying’ – Civil Servants Stage Protest Over Unpaid Salaries

Some civil servants in Cross River state have taken to the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Anthony Owan Enoh, to protest over unpaid salaries.

Naija News reports that in a video shared online, the workers expressed frustration that as of February 15, they are yet to receive their January salaries.

One of the protesters speaking on behalf of others said the unpaid salaries have prevented them from attending to family matters such as paying their children’s school fees, providing food for them and others.

He added that workers in the state are dying, and they would continue to keep silent over the issue.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, the state government is yet to react to this development.

In other news, the Lagos State House of Assembly has pleaded with the government to support a 12-year-old student of the Adam Yakubu Memorial High School in Lagos State, who suffered an eye injury after she was allegedly tear-gassed by the police.

The victim, Amina Alege, reportedly suffered the injury when two schools were embroiled in a clash and the police intervened with tear-gas.

The dire incident occured on Friday, February 9, 2024, in front of a mosque near Adam Yakubu Memorial High School in Iloro, Cement, Agege, Lagos.

The House subsequently called on the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, and the ministry to offer necessary support to the young girl, who is to undergo surgery

The matter was brought to the attention of the House by Hon. Abiodun Orekoya, chairman of the House Committee on Sports and Youth Development during a plenary session on Thursday presided over by Deputy Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda on behalf of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Orekoya revealed that he was informed of the situation through a human rights organisation,

He said the student’s parents have been borrowing money to pay for her treatment and that she is currently admitted to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).