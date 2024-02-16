Pictures: How Criminals Beat Up Pregnant Woman In Labour, Carted Away Baby Clothing, Accessories – Police

The Oyo State Police Command has announced the arrest of suspected robbers responsible for the attack on a pregnant woman in labour.

The woman was being driven to the hospital by her husband for delivery in July last year when the assailants carried out the nefarious act.

According to the spokesperson of the command, SP Adewale Osifeso, the criminals best up the pregnant woman and almost killed her husband before carting away two bags filled with baby clothing, accessories and their Toyota Venza vehicle.

Speaking via X, Oseifo wrote, “It was a clear dark night in mid-July 2023 when Lara and her husband (Not their real names) were heading out to the hospital. Lara was already feeling labour spasms and hubby had to hurry. They were attacked by a suspected robbery syndicate who beat Lara up.

“It was even worse for the husband who tried to play a hero as he was almost killed. That chilled night in July 2023, the suspects parted with 2 bags filled with baby clothing and accessories and their Toyota Venza vehicle.

“Fast forward to February 14/2024, was able to recover all the stolen items, inclusive of the Venza. We are particularly elated that the baby boy is about (6) months now. (Mommy had him that night). What a way to celebrate Valentine.”