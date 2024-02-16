Photos: Moment FCCPC Officials Shut Down Sahad Store In Abuja

Officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Friday, stormed Sahad Stores Limited, a well-known establishment situated in Area 11, Garki, Abuja, and sealed the building off.

Naija News reports that the closure led by the Acting Executive Vice Chairman of the FCCPC, Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi, was carried out due to various allegations, including stockpiling, extortion, lack of transparency, and misleading pricing practices.

Photos that emerged from the scene show FCCPC officials conversing with the Sahad Stores staff before they placed a steel fence to lock the entrance to the store.

See photos below:

Naija News reports that the action is coming following President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu to monitor warehouses hoarding food across the country.

The directive comes as prices of food items continue to skyrocket amid rising inflation.

This news platform had earlier reported that inflation hit 29.90 per cent in January, with food inflation at 35.41.

The continued rise in the prices of food across the country and the worsening economic condition across the country has, however, triggered a series of protests across the country.