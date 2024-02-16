Nigerian Man Allegedly Assaults, Burns Fellow Nigerian In Libya

A Nigerian man, whose name was withheld, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and battering a fellow Nigerian in Ubari city in Southern Libya.

Naija News reports that Migrant Rescue Watch made this known in a post via X on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The Nigerian man was also accused of burning the victim and was transferred to Ubari Security Directorate, where he confessed to committing the crime.

The post read, “Police (CID) in response to a hospital report arrested in Ubari, a Nigerian migrant responsible for assault and battery of another Nigerian national.

“The victim was delivered to hospital after being severely beaten and burnt by the perpetrator.

“The accused was transferred to Ubari Security Directorate, where he confessed to committing the crime.”

In other news, the Homeland Security Office of the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), recently conducted a raid on well-known locations for the distribution of hard drugs in Umuahia, the capital city of the state.

As a result of this operation, a prominent female drug dealer named Adaobi Nweke was apprehended, NaijaNews learnt.

In a press briefing regarding the outcomes of these operations, the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, emphasized the state government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating all forms of criminal activities within its jurisdiction.

He further stated that the government will take decisive action to eliminate all criminal gangs and individuals involved in illicit activities throughout the state.