Female Drug Kingpin, Others Arrested In Abia

The Homeland Security Office of the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), recently conducted a raid on well-known locations for the distribution of hard drugs in Umuahia, the capital city of the state.

As a result of this operation, a prominent female drug dealer named Adaobi Nweke was apprehended, NaijaNews learnt.

In a press briefing regarding the outcomes of these operations, the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, emphasized the state government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating all forms of criminal activities within its jurisdiction.

He further stated that the government will take decisive action to eliminate all criminal gangs and individuals involved in illicit activities throughout the state.

Emetu said, “Drugs happen to be the bedrock of all criminal activities that can be done by any group of people.

“Abia isn’t a safe haven for any criminal. The directive of the governor of Abia State is very clear: stay away from Abia State. We don’t need you. You are not part of Abia State.”

Meanwhile, forty-two suspected bandits and terrorists arrested by security operatives in Abuja, the nation’s capital, have confessed to having sponsors backing their operations.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested the suspects in conjunction with personnel of the 176 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army.

While parading the suspects on Wednesday, 14th February, the FCT NSCDC Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said the efforts of the security operatives in ridding the FCT of crimes and criminal elements are yielding results.

Speaking at the NSCDC Command headquarters in Abuja, Odumosu added that five members of a vigilante team who had used their positions to vandalise some critical national assets within the FCT were also arrested in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS).

The suspects were found with sharp objects like daggers, knives, and machetes, Naija News understands.

The NSCDC boss said, “I gave a fresh charge to the officers and men to step up our game against criminal elements within our territory using intelligence gathering.

“I am happy to announce to you today that the charge is paying off. Acting on credible intelligence and in collaboration with the 176 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army, 42 suspected bandits and terrorists operating under the cover of being miners of solid minerals have been arrested. The arrest took place on Monday, 11th February 2024 at about 6:00 a.m.

“The suspects were intercepted at the forest of Tsaumi Village bothering Lambata in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.”

Odumosu explained that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are bandits fleeing the ongoing onslaught of the military operation in Zamfara State through the forest zone of Niger State into the FCT through Gwagwalada Area Council en route to Pai Village of Kwali Area Council.

He said the suspects claimed to be miners but were unable to prove their claims.