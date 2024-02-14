‘We Have Our Sponsors’ – Arrested Abuja Bandit Suspects Confess To Security Operatives

Forty-two suspected bandits and terrorists arrested by security operatives in Abuja, the nation’s capital, have confessed to having sponsors backing their operations.

The suspects were arrested by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in conjunction with personnel of the 176 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army.

While parading the suspects on Wednesday, 14th February, the FCT NSCDC Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said the efforts of the security operatives in ridding the FCT of crimes and criminal elements are yielding results.

Speaking at the NSCDC Command headquarters in Abuja, Odumosu added that five members of a vigilante team who had used their positions to vandalise some critical national assets within the FCT were also arrested in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS).

The suspects were found with sharp objects like daggers, knives, and machetes.

The NSCDC boss said, “I gave a fresh charge to the officers and men to step up our game against criminal elements within our territory using intelligence gathering.

“I am happy to announce to you today that the charge is paying off. Acting on credible intelligence and in collaboration with the 176 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army, 42 suspected bandits and terrorists operating under the cover of being miners of solid minerals have been arrested. The arrest took place on Monday, 11th February 2024 at about 6:00 a.m.

“The suspects were intercepted at the forest of Tsaumi Village bothering Lambata in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.”

Odumosu explained that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are bandits fleeing the ongoing onslaught of the military operation in Zamfara State through the forest zone of Niger State into the FCT through Gwagwalada Area Council en route to Pai Village of Kwali Area Council.

He said the suspects claimed to be miners but were unable to prove their claims.

“In the course of interrogation, they were unable to disclose the mining site and company name they were alleged to be working for.

“Further investigations revealed that this group of young men have been operating within Zamfara, Kogi, and Niger States,” Odumosu said.

The NSCDC Commandant disclosed that during interogations, the suspects have confessed to having sponsors backing their operations.

“They have also confessed to having sponsors; however, investigations in that regard is still ongoing, and you will be informed when it is concluded,” said Odumosu.

Vandals Arrested

Speaking further, Odumosu revealed that one Bartholomew Anthony, a male, 27 years old from Kaura Local government area of Kaduna State, was arrested at the Mabushi axis by NSCDC operatives in conjunction with DSS officials.

He said Anthony’s arrest led to the subsequent arrest of some other accomplices who specialize in vandalism and theft of armoured cables in the FCT.

“In the same vein, our operational synergy with the men of Department of State Security Services led to the arrest of one Bartholomew Anthony, a male, 27 years old from Kaura Local government area of Kaduna State. He was arrested at the Mabushi axis of the FCT.

“The said Bartholomew Anthony was arrested with the following exhibits…Pieces of Armoured cables, 1 hacksaw, 1 Jackknife, 1 Techno Bolton handset and N20,000 (Twenty Thousand Naira cash).

“The suspect made useful statements that lead our operatives to arrest three of his other accomplices: Hakilu Muhammed ”M” 25 years old from Shango LGA Niger state, Abdulrahman Abbas “M” 30 years old from Unguwan Sarki Piako LGA, Niger state, Samaila Promise “M” 20 years old from Karim Lamido, Taraba state all four arrested suspects belong to a syndicate that specialises in vandalism and theft of armoured cables in the CT,” he said.

According to him, the suspects belong to a vigilance group and hence use their purported membership of the security outfit to commit heinous acts.

“We have profiled them and obtained their statements; they will soon be arraigned in court for justice to prevail.

“I want to assure the residents of the FCT that we will not rest on our oars until we rid the FCT of all criminal elements that want to make the FCT unsafe for habitation. I want to also appeal to the general public to report all suspicious persons, as security is everyone’s business,” he appealed.