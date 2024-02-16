NANS Criticizes ASUU Over Remark On Students’ Loan Scheme

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has disagreed with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) statement that the Federal Government’s student loan scheme would lead to perpetual indebtedness for beneficiaries.

Naija News reports that after its National Executive Council meeting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, ASUU had argued that the initiative would not provide universities with enough funds to function effectively.

ASUU, on the other hand, proposed that to truly invest in the future of Nigerian students, state and Federal Governments should offer grants and scholarships and reintroduce the Needs-Based Budgeting System to the university structure for enhanced efficiency.

The student body has expressed that, in contrast to ASUU’s claims, the scheme offers hope to numerous students, especially those who are financially disadvantaged.

As a result, they have requested that the university teachers’ umbrella body does not obstruct the implementation of the program, which will enable more individuals to access higher education.

NANS Senate President, Akinteye Babatunde, urged ASUU to openly address their genuine concerns about the program and prioritize students’ interests while supporting initiatives benefiting the student community.

Babatunde expressed disappointment in ASUU’s opposition to a program aimed at providing much-needed relief to countless students.

Recall Naija News reports that Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced during a meeting with a delegation from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by its President, Lucky Emonefe, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, that the Federal Student Loan Scheme is expected to launch in the next two to three weeks.