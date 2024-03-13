Tinubu Still Committed To Student Loan Scheme – Presidency

The Presidency has said President Bola Tinubu is deeply committed to the student loan scheme despite the recent launch postponement.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known while speaking to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

Recall that the federal government had said the launch of the scheme, which was initially scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed until further notice.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Akintunde Sawyer, made this known on Tuesday in an interview on Arise News.

The NELFUND boss, however, did not give a new date for the launch of the scheme, which is one of the campaign promises of President Tinubu.

However, according to Onanuga, the federal government is putting in place the final touches for the flagship program.

The presidential aide also assured that a new date would be announced soon for the launch of the scheme.

Recall that President Tinubu had, on June 12, 2023, signed into law the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023, marking a significant step forward in the provision of interest-free loans for underprivileged students in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The scheme, which was to start last September and postponed to January 2024, was rescheduled for the commencement on March 1, 2024, but failed to kick off.