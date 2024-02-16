NAFDAC Issues Warning About Fake Paracetamol Injection In Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a warning to the public regarding the sale of a fake paracetamol injection that has been mislabeled as Paracetamol Injection 300mg/2ml I.M I.V Aminoglycoside Antibacterial.

Naija News reports that the agency discovered the product during a post-marketing surveillance activity in FCT, Abuja.

The agency reported that a sample of the fake product was analyzed in the NAFDAC Laboratory in Kaduna. The results showed that the product only contained paracetamol.

Paracetamol injection is a medication that relieves mild to moderate pain and fever. On the other hand, aminoglycosides are a type of antibiotic that are used to treat severe bacterial infections that are difficult to treat with other medications.

According to NAFDAC, the product has been mislabeled as an aminoglycoside antibacterial when, in fact, it is not.

NAFDAC has clarified that the authentic Paracetamol Injection 300mg/2ml I.M I.V is manufactured by Shandong Shenglu Pharm. Co. Ltd, China, and marketed by Sifam Life Care Pharmaceutical Ltd., Kano, Nigeria.

NAFDAC clarified that the product, registered as an analgesic and not an aminoglycoside antibacterial, was confirmed through the certificate of registration to be a fake paracetamol injection.