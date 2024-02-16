‘I Did Not Allow Them Break Me,’ Sowore Speaks As FG Drops Treason Charges Against Him

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate at the 2023 general election, Omoyele Sowore, has responded to the court decision that ordered the federal government to drop the treasonable felony charge against him and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare.

For advocating a national #RevolutionNow demonstration against former President Muhammadu Buhari, Sowore and Bakare were prosecuted by the administration of the immediate past president.

Naija News recalls that the Federal Government was recently instructed by the court to drop the case after a protracted legal battle.

However, Sowore, while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday, detailed that he refused to let the previous government break him.

He accused officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) of being reckless in their conduct after forcibly ‘abducting’ him in court before the judge.

He criticized the Buhari administration during the interview for his treatment at the hands of DSS agents.

Sowore characterized the Buhari administration as a disastrous one, stating that the ruling class was prepared to repress any dissenting voices under the previous administration.

He said, “They came to court in 2019, and DSS abducted me in front of a judge. If that is not punishment, then what is punishment?” he queried.

“But I did not break, I didn’t let them break me. That is the only good news I have for all of you. There is nothing that wasn’t expected. We knew that this was going to happen.

“Those in government led by Buhari would do everything to shut anybody who was opposed to that ruinous regime and the political party in power at that time which had continued till today.”