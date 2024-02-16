Gunmen Kill Husband, Abduct Wife In Plateau

Gunmen raided the residence of Sule Gwamnati in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State early Friday morning, leading to his fatal shooting.

Naija News gathered that following the shooting of Gwamnati, the assailants, believed to be kidnappers, abducted his wife, Blessing.

Sources reported that Gwamnati, rushed to a Jos hospital, passed away shortly after being admitted, as verified by Luther Dafwang, a relative of the wife, who conveyed the distressing news to members of the Assemblies of God Church in Jos on Friday.

The message read, “Brethren, please, we sincerely need your prayers. Last night, the family of my sister was attacked by robbers in their house at Mai Katako in Bokkos LGA. Her husband was shot and was rushed to Jos University Teaching Hospital, Lamingo.

“And the robbers kidnapped his wife, my sister. And this morning (Friday), we lost him. We can’t trace her whereabouts. Please help us pray.”

The Chairman of Community Peace Observers in Bokkos, Kefas Mallai, confirmed the attack.

He stated that Sule Gwamnati was shot twice by criminals who kidnapped his wife, Blessing Sule, in the early hours of Friday, February 16th, 2024. Sadly, the victim passed away at JUTH after receiving medical treatment.

The chairman mentioned that they had reported the incident to security authorities in Bokkos, who assured them of ongoing investigations.