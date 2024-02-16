Buhari, Emefiele Responsible For Current Economic Hardship – Afenifere

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has said former President Muhammadu Buhari and the ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, are responsible for the economic hardship Nigerians are facing.

The organization stated this in a statement on Friday, signed by its Publicity and Organising Secretaries, Jare Ajayi and Kole Omololu, respectively.

Afenifere said the bad economic policies of Buhari’s administration and it’s failure to manage the economy drove Nigeria into its current hardship.

It also lamented that Buhari’s administration failed to make provisions for subsidies in the last budget, leading to President Bola Tinubu hastily removing the subsidy on fuel.

Afenifere also accused Buhari of turning away from kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism during his administration.

The group recalled how a probe panel accused the former CBN governor of printing N22.7 trillion through Ways and Means, while the federal government was borrowing to pay salaries and pensions during the past administration.

The statement read partly: “President Buhari could not rein in his critical officials like the then Governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who was printing money rather than facing the reality of taking the difficult decisions, which were postponed till the evil day.

“He even wanted to contest the presidential election! There were no penalties for his infractions by President Buhari. These inactions and false lives continued till May 29, 2023, when the new helmsman, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, was sworn in as president.

“President Tinubu wasted no time amending his inauguration address and declaring the subsidy regime over. This was obvious as there was no appropriation for subsidy from June 2023.”