List Of Dignatiries At Governor Diri’s Second Term Inauguration

Former Presidents, Vice Presidents, Governors, and other dignitaries attended the swearing-in of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

Naija News reports that the inauguration took place on Wednesday at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenogoa, the state capital.

Diri, alongside his deputy, Lawrence Ehwrudjakpo, took fresh oaths of office and allegiance administered by the state Chief Judge, Justice Matilda Ayemieye.

Some of the personalities present at the event include the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima; his Liberian counterpart, Jeremiah Kounang; former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience.

Also present were the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara; ex-National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu; former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson and the former Bayelsa East Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce.

Other dignitaries included Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Umaru Bago (Niger), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) and the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.

Recall that Diri defeated Timipre Sylvia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – and other candidates at the November 11, 2023 governorship poll.