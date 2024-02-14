Presidency Speaks On Addressing Nurses Concerns Over Certificate Verification

The Presidency has promised that the Bola Tinubu government will address the concerns of nurses and midwives to keep them happy and boost service delivery.

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Anas-Kolo, made this known while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, February 13th.

Salma-Kolo promised that the government would resolve issues raised by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) to improve healthcare and maternal and child health.

The presidential aide also promised that the government would look into the concerns raised by the nurses and strive to improve the working environment and welfare of healthcare workers in the country.

According to her, nurses and midwives were the faces of healthcare delivery as they usually spent more time with patients than any other medic.

“So, they are very important to us and very critical in terms of nursing care and the delivery of healthcare, even when there are no doctors,” she said.

Naija News reports that NANNM members had staged protests in Abuja and Lagos to express their displeasure over what they described as an attempt to hinder their freedom to pursue career opportunities.

The nurses specifically urged the nursing regulatory council to address concerns bordering on welfare, salary scale, staff shortages and other rights.

The nursing council, in its revised guidelines, stated that applicants seeking verification of certificates from foreign nursing boards and councils must possess two years of post-qualification experience from the date of issuance of the permanent practising licence.