Prayers Will Not Fix Nigeria – Presidency Says, Charges Nigerians To Play Their Part

The Nigerian Presidency emphasized the administration’s resolve to address the country’s infrastructural deficit on Tuesday, urging citizens to play their part in national development beyond relying solely on prayers.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s “Politics Today,” the Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Aliyu Audu, highlighted the necessity of practical efforts over divine intervention in overcoming Nigeria’s numerous challenges.

Audu criticized the previous failures to save and prepare for the future, despite warnings from economic experts.

Naija News reports that he stressed the importance of collective action in national development, stating, “Nigeria works when Nigerians work. Prayers don’t fix problems. It takes time. We need to get used to that. It is not magic.”

This call follows President Bola Tinubu’s approval of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, a strategic initiative aimed at driving infrastructure development across critical sectors such as agriculture, transportation, ports, aviation, energy, healthcare, and education.

The fund is designed to foster economic growth, local value addition, job creation, technological innovation, and increased exports.

The Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund plans to adopt various investment strategies, including direct project financing through budget allocations, public-private partnerships, collaborations with multilateral development institutions, and equity investments.

This multifaceted approach aims to ensure comprehensive and sustainable infrastructure development across the nation.