Peter Obi Is An Opportunist Who Wants To Rule Nigeria, Ask Him How Much He Pays His Workers – Bwala

The campaign spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa 2023 presidential campaign organization, Daniel Bwala, has accused the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of being an opportunist.

Bwala, in a post on Wednesday via his X account, said Peter Obi is like a predator who takes advantage of the vulnerabilities of Nigerians to promote his own agenda.

He said the LP candidate hides under the cloak of things like religion, ethnicity and natural disasters to play opportunism while pretending to be playing opposition.

“Obi does not play opposition, but opportunism. He takes advantage of vulnerabilities of the nation and its people like a predator. He uses religion, ethnicity, natural disasters and even sports. Until NFF supporters’ club members told him to “F” off,” Bwala wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bwala also accused Obi of just pretending to care for the masses. He made an allusion suggesting that the former Anambra State Governor does not pay workers in his company very well and knows nothing about governance.

“Peter Obi wants to govern Nigeria using catchphrases and buzzwords; consumption to production; China, Malaysia, Egypt etc. What the “F” does he know about governance? Pretending he cares for poor masses, go and ask how much he pays his staff in all his companies; and come back and explain to me the true meaning of modern day slavery,” Bwala wrote.