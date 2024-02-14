Ondo PDP Chairman, Fatai Adams Is Dead

The suspended Chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fatai Adams, has been reported dead.

Naija News gathered that the PDP chieftain died in the early hours of Wednesday, February 14, with the details of his death undisclosed.

The party’s state Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, confirmed the incident in a chat with the Punch on Wednesday.

Peretei stated that the party would soon make official communication to the media on the matter.

He said: “Yes, it is true, but we will soon communicate with you properly on the incident.”

Recall that the State Working Committee of the PDP in Ondo State had announced the suspension of Adams last month over alleged anti-party activities.

According to a statement signed by its nine members, the Committee approved the suspension of the state chairman for allegedly engaging in activities that could bring the party to disrepute.

They, however, gave the chairman one week to appear before the party’s State Disciplinary Committee for further interrogation.

Supporting the suspension with the party’s constitution, the nine SWC members stated that Adams” suspension is pursuant to Section 58(1b. c, f. h. and i) of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017.