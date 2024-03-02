Ondo 2024: PDP Zones Governorship Ticket To South

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decided that its governorship candidate for the forthcoming election will emerge from the southern zone of the state.

The spokesperson of the state PDP, Kennedy Peretei, made this known in a chat with journalists on Friday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He stated that the decision was further approved at a stakeholders’ meeting of the party on Friday in Akure.

Peretei added that the idea of a southern candidate is in line with the current political trend and it would be unwise to rise against the tide in the state.

“We have held several meetings at different levels where the idea of zoning to the south was discussed, but on Friday we decided to brief other levels of the party leadership on the present situation.

“We are aware that the party constitution does not categorically provide for zoning. However, we know that to decide otherwise would be going against the tide,” he said.

Peretei said the ruling APC already had a governor from the south who would be contesting in the coming election, noting that it was only pragmatic for the party to go southwards.

“If you look at what is going on, you will realise that the feeling is that the next governor should come from the south, and we needed to brief the stakeholders on this so they don’t start reading it on the pages of newspapers and the social media,” he added.