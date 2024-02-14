Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 14th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 14th February 2024.

The PUNCH: A meeting between the Federal Government and organised Labour to stave off the planned strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress deadlocked on Monday night. The Minister of State Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who hosted the parley in Abuja, could not convince the unions to suspend the strike slated for February 23.

Vanguard: The Federal Government disagreed with governors elected on the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Board of Trustees, BoT, yesterday, who blamed the Federal Government over economic hardship in the country, which they said is causing a lot of hunger and anger in the land.

The Nation: Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha yesterday said that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s signature was forged by those who withdrew $6,230,000 as authorised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on February 8, 2023.

Daily Trust: Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has denied approving the $6.2 million purportedly used for international election observers. Mustapha, who was testifying in the ongoing trial of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, alluded to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s signature being forged.

