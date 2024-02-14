FUTA Students Protest EFCC Night Raid On Hostels

Students of Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) have berated officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for raiding their off-campus hostels in the early hours of Wednesday.

Naija News had earlier reported that around 2 am the anti-graft officials overran the Road Block axis in Orita Obele, the capital of Ondo State, Akure raiding homes of students in the area.

The students stated that when the EFCC agents allegedly broke into their dormitories, they initially believed they were kidnappers.

The EFCC conducted raids at a number of lodges, including Peace Apartment, Adonai Lodge, and Celebrity Lodge.

However, the FUTA Student Union denounced the raid and brought attention to the fact that it happened at midnight.

FUTA student union president, Oluwasoromidayo Olayemi, disclosed that officials of the anti-graft agency arrested some students during the raid which he termed unlawful.

The union president said, “We regret to inform you of an ugly incident that happened within our school off-campus community. At 3 am on February 14, 2024, some agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) broke into more than three school lodges in the South Gate community and made unlawful arrests of our students, destroyed properties, molested a female student, and inhumanely inflicted injuries on some other students.”

The timing of the raid, he pointed out, ran counter to an earlier order from the EFCC chairman dated November 1, 2023, which stated that “sting operations at night be stopped in all the Commands of the EFCC.”