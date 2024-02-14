Hoodlums Disrupt Re-run Election In Enugu South Constituency

The court-ordered re-run election in the Enugu South 1 Constituency was abruptly halted on Wednesday by hoodlums.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed this in a statement issued via its official X handle today, Naija News reports.

The electoral body, however, clarified that no casualty was recorded during the event but that the criminal elements destroyed election materials.

The commission’s statement reads: “A report from our Enugu State office indicates that hoodlums have disrupted the court-ordered re-run election in the Enugu South 1 State Constituency.

“Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but election materials were destroyed, and voters were obstructed from casting their votes.

“Our officials have been safely evacuated with assistance from security agencies.

“In contrast, the supplementary election in the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State is unfolding peacefully across three Local Government Areas.”

See more photos from the Enugu Re-run election below: