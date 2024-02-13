Order The Release Of Miyetti Allah Leader – Fulani Youths To Tinubu

A Fulani Youth Association of Nigeria (FUYAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to order the immediate release of the National President of Miyyeti Allah Kautel Hore, Bello Bodejo.

The group insisted that the continuous detention violates the constitution.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano, Tuesday, the Convener of the Fulani Youth Association, and Publicity Secretary of the Miyyeti Allah Kautel Hore, Muhammad Suleiman, revealed that Miyetti Allah Leader was picked up at his office in Tudun Wada, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State and is being held at the facility of the Nigerian Army in the Asokoro area of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Nigerian Army had no constitutional power to detain any person beyond 24 hours without charging him or her to court.

“Therefore, the detention of our Leader, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, is alien to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” FUYAN, stated.

Speaking further, the group insisted that “The Army should hand over our leader to the Police or the DSS and grant them records of whatever they are investigating. By this illegal act, the Army is going outside its constitutional duty.”

Suleiman, however, appealed to the members of the association and Bello’s kinsmen to remain calm and law-abiding as they await the release of their leader.

The Fulani youth leader said the detention of Bodejo by the Nigerian Army without trial smacks of impunity of the highest order, warning that lawyers are warming up to the matter.

“If the Army has any evidence against Bello Bodejo, committing an offence known to the law, he should be arraigned before a competent court. Subjecting him to illegal detention is an infringement on his fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution.

“The Nigerian security apparatus, which is known for its professionalism, and respecter of the rule of law, should demonstrate such etiquettes known to it, by granting the President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo his constitutional rights as a law-abiding citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and should be allowed to go home as his continuous detention is illegal and unconstitutional,” the statement added.