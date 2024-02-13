Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 13th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 13th February 2024.

Vanguard: AS Nigerians gnash their teeth over the economic downturn, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr. Lamido Sanusi; and former Edo State governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, have blamed the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari for the raging economic woes.

This Day: As tributes continue to pour in from all over the country and beyond for the Group Managing Director of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash last Friday in the United States, President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, yesterday, described Wigwe as his country’s continental partner and banking sector pioneer.

The Nation: Governors and National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu yesterday resolved to join forces to tackle insecurity and the lingering food crisis. They agreed to beef up security nationwide. During his meeting with the governors, the NSA hinted about plans by the Federal Government to raise a committee on police reform.

Daily Trust: The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has said there is serious hardship in Nigeria and called on those in authority to come to the aid of the poor and vulnerable. Specifically, the monarch urged the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to convey the message of the teeming populace about the hunger in the country to the president.

