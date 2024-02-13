Niger Coup Leader Speaks On Returning To ECOWAS, Vows Never To Release Arrested President, Bazoum

In a firm declaration that underscores the widening rift between certain Sahel nations and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the head of Niger Republic’s military junta, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, has stated unequivocally that Niger, along with Burkina Faso and Mali, will not reconsider their decision to exit the regional bloc.

During an interview with RTN news channel in Niamey on Monday, General Tchiani articulated this commitment, highlighting the steadfast resolve of the three countries in their stance against ECOWAS.

This pronouncement comes after the military regimes of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced on January 28 their immediate withdrawal from ECOWAS, branding it a “sovereign decision” to leave the bloc “without delay.”

The departure of these nations from ECOWAS marks a significant moment of discord within the region, challenging the cohesion and unity that the bloc has strived to maintain among its member states.

The leaders of the three Sahel countries have questioned the efficacy and benefits of their membership in ECOWAS and have also signalled a potential reconfiguration of alliances and partnerships within the West African region.

He said, “Just because we are members of the bloc, food and medicine supply was cut off. Power was also cut off and our own funds have been freezed. So, we consulted our friends in the Sahel on exiting the bloc to better the life of our citizens. That we should withdraw from the bloc that is answerable to the foreign countries. So, we have withdrawn our membership from the bloc and would never return to the union.”

Responding to the consequences of its withdrawal on security, trade and socio-economic activities, he said, “Now the world is a global village and is the world within ECOWAS? So, God will feed every human He created.

“We would never release Bazoum. Setting Bazoum free is akin to stabbing ourselves in the stomach which would do harm to Nigeriens.”