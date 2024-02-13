Liberia’s Defense Minister Resigns Amid Civil Unrest Just 10 Days Into Office

Liberia’s defence minister, Prince C. Johnson, resigned just ten days after being appointed following a protest by soldiers’ wives, the presidency announced on Monday.

Naija News reports that Liberia’s new president, Joseph Boakai, is facing his first political crisis since his inauguration in January as his Minister of National Defence, Prince C. Johnson, has resigned.

The president has appointed General Geraldine Janet George as a temporary replacement for the key position.

The presidency released a statement confirming that Boakai has received and accepted Johnson’s resignation letter.

Johnson cited “the current political and civil disturbances occasioned by the protest of women believed to be wives of servicemen” in his resignation letter, expressing his desire to “preserve the peace and security of the State,” the statement added.

Naija News gathered that Liberian soldiers’ wives set up roadblocks, forcing the cancellation of National Army Day celebrations. The women protested low salaries, pensions, social security, electricity shortages and corruption in the armed forces.

They further demanded the resignation of the defense minister, blaming him for reducing the salaries of Liberian soldiers returning from peace missions in Mali.

According to the presidency, President Boakai ordered the army to lift the roadblocks “immediately” on Monday.

The President met with soldiers’ wives and promised to examine their concerns. He ordered the restoration of electricity and free classes at the Edward Binyah Kesselly barracks.

His team said he had taken immediate steps to address issues lingering for over five years. Boakai advised everyone to remain calm as the government seeks to address their concerns.