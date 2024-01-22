Liberia President, Boakai Suffers ‘Heat Stroke’ During Inauguration

Liberian President Joseph Boakai suffered a heat stroke on Monday after his inauguration as the leader of the West African country.

Naija News gathered the presidential inauguration came to an abrupt end when Boakau suddenly suffered a stroke while reading his acceptance speech.

Boakai, who was helped out of the podium by security details, had taken the oath of office, but he stuttered to a halt mid-way into his acceptance speech.

The swearing-in ceremony, held in the nation’s parliament, was attended by notable figures, including Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Boakai, who previously served as vice president from 2006 to 2018 under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia’s first female president, assumes the presidency with the daunting task of addressing poverty, corruption, and a weak justice system.

The 79-year-old leader, with four decades of political experience, secured his position after winning a closely contested run-off poll against former football star and Ballon d’Or winner George Weah, with a narrow victory margin.