Joseph Boakai Sworn In As Liberian President

Joseph Boakai has officially been sworn in as the new President of Liberia, marking a significant political shift in the country.

The 79-year-old leader, with four decades of political experience, secured his position after winning a closely contested run-off poll against former football star and Ballon d’Or winner George Weah, with a narrow victory margin.

The swearing-in ceremony, held in the nation’s parliament, was attended by notable figures, including Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Boakai, who previously served as vice president from 2006 to 2018 under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia’s first female president, assumes the presidency with the daunting task of addressing poverty, corruption, and a weak justice system.

Liberia, a country of five million people, has long struggled with these issues, exacerbated by years of civil war and an Ebola outbreak.

Additionally, the nation faces the challenge of impunity related to crimes committed during its civil wars.

During his election campaign, Boakai aligned with local power brokers, including former warlord Prince Johnson, who shifted his support from Weah in 2017 to Boakai in the recent election.

Johnson, a controversial figure under US sanctions, has been appointed to nominate Jeremiah Koung as the vice president.

The peaceful conduct of November’s election stands out in a region recently troubled by military coups.

Liberians now look to Boakai to fulfil his campaign promises of job creation, economic improvement, institutional strengthening, and fighting corruption.

Story continues below advertisement

His long tenure in politics raises expectations for significant progress in these critical areas.