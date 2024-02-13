House Of Reps To Consider Bill For The Creation Of 3 New States In The Southwest

A proposal to increase the number of states in the southwest from six to nine is set to be introduced before the House of Representatives for consideration.

Naija News reports the proposed bill is sponsored by the lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, Osun State, Oluwole Oke.

The proposal seeks to carve out three separate states, namely Oke-Ogun, Ijebu, and Ife-Ijesa, from the existing southwest states.

The suggested legislation is named “A Bill for an Act to modify the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as revised)”.

Oke, in a letter dated February 6, 2024, and directed to the Clerk of the House, said: “I wish to forward the abovementioned bill to your office for further necessary legislative action to enable me to move same in our great Green Chamber, sir.”

The proposed idea is to make changes to the First Schedule, Part I of the Constitution. The suggested amendment involves adding new states and decreasing the number of local government areas.

According to the proposed bill, Oke-Ogun State, with Iseyin as its capital city, would consist of a total of 12 local government areas, including Olorunsogo, Irepo, Oorerelope, Ogbomosho North, Ogbomosho South, Saki-East, Saki-West, Atisbo, Itesiwaju, Iwajowa, Kajola, and Iseyin.

Ijebu State, if formed, will consist of Ijebu East, Ijebu North-East, Ijebu Ode, Ikenne, Odogbolu, Ogun Waterside, Remo North and Sagamu LGAs. The proposed capital city for Ijebu State is Ijebu Ode.

Ife Ijesa State is to be made of 11 LGAs made up of Atakunmosa East, Atakunmosa West, Boluwaduro, Ife Central, Ife East, Ife North, Ife South, Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Oboku and Oriade.

Currently, the South-West region in Nigeria comprises six states, namely Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, and Ekiti states.