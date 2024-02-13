Fire Razes Kwara High Court Complex

Forty offices and three open courtrooms were reportedly damaged on Tuesday following a fire that razed the Kwara State’s new High Court complex in the Government Reservation Area, Ilorin, the state capital.

Naija News learnt that the fire, which was noticed at around 7.25 am, engulfed the main building, the Registry Department, the Litigation Office and offices in the complex.

Confirming the incident, the Head of Media and Publicity of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said the firefighters were alerted, and they swiftly commenced efforts to combat the raging flames.

He said an investigation revealed that the inferno was triggered by a surge in the electricity supply to the area and urged the general public to prioritise safety awareness and precautions in their daily lives.

He said, “In the morning of February 13, 2024, at 07:33 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service received a distress call regarding a fire outbreak at the State High Court in Ilorin.

“Responding swiftly, the fire crew rushed to the scene to find the imposing State High Court building ablaze. This building, housing 40 offices and three open courtrooms, was in peril, with the registry department and litigation office particularly affected by the inferno.

“With commendable courage and determination, the firefighters immediately commenced their efforts to combat the raging flames. Working tirelessly, they skillfully navigated through the burning structure, deploying their expertise and resources to contain and extinguish the fire.

“Despite the daunting challenges they faced, the firefighters succeeded in saving the State High Court from complete devastation, preventing what could have been a catastrophic loss.

“Subsequent investigation into the cause of the fire revealed that it was triggered by a power surge, highlighting the importance of electrical safety measures.

“This call to action underscores the critical role that vigilance and preparedness play in preventing such tragedies from occurring in the future.”