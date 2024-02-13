Alex Iwobi: ‘You Were Part Of Those Shouting Justice For Mohbad’ – Prince Eke Tackles Nigerians

Nollywood actor, Prince Eke has slammed some Nigerians over the hateful comments and attack on Super Eagles player, Alex Iwobi.

Naija News reports that Iwobi has faced heavy criticism on the internet from many Nigerians following his alleged poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday.

Some believed Jay-Jay Okocha was wrong for allowing Iwobi to be part of the team, while others claimed it was a waste of slot.

The social media attacks compelled Iwobi to delete posts on his Instagram.

In a post via Instagram, Prince Eke tackled some Nigerians bullying Iwobi for representing the country, stating they were part of the justice movement for the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, who was allegedly bullied before his death.

He said, “Some of my fellow Nigerians are clowns. You were part of the #JusticeForMohbad Movement. Today, you are busy bullying Alex Iwobi for representing the country. Say no to gambling, so you don’t depend on another man’s effort to make a future. #SayNoToBulling”

Meanwhile, popular Ghanaian hip-hop artist Mohammed Ismail Sherif, otherwise known as Black Sherif, has taken to social media to mock Nigeria following the Super Eagles’ loss to the Elephant of Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday.

Naija News reports that Ivory Coast made a comeback to beat Nigeria 2-1 yesterday to claim their third AFCON victory.

Taking to social media, Black Sherif openly expressed his delight regarding Cote D’Ivoire’s triumph over Nigeria.

He explained that his happiness stemmed from the fact that certain Nigerian peers had previously taunted him when the Black Stars of Ghana were eliminated from the tournament during the group stage.

Black Sheriff vowed to continue trolling Nigeria over the AFCON loss to Ivory Coast.