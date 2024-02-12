Police Officer Killed, Inmates Freed As IPOB Allegedly Attack Imo Prison

Gunmen believed to be affiliated with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly carried out an assault on the Okigwe Correctional Farm Settlement in Imo State on Monday.

Naija News learnt that the attack resulted in the death of a police officer and the escape of seven inmates.

Prior to the attack, the assailants reportedly kidnapped the correctional service officer responsible for the settlement.

In response, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Danjuma Aboki, visited the scene and promptly ordered the deployment of the Command’s Special Tactical Squad to track down the suspected IPOB/ESN operatives.

A statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, attributed the responsibility for the attacks on the Correctional Service Farm Settlements, Umualomoke, and the residence of Dist. Senator Patrick Ndubeze in Okigwe to IPOB/ESN.

These incidents occurred in the early hours of 12/02/2024 and resulted in the release of seven inmates, the abduction of the farm settlement officer, and the unfortunate death of a police inspector.

The CP has instructed the special tactical squad operatives to increase their efforts in ensuring the safe rescue of the officer responsible for the farm settlement and the apprehension of the escaped inmates, who will be held accountable for their actions in accordance with the law.